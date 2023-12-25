Salaar Box Office: Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ roars past INR 300 crore at global box office, leaving SRK’s ‘Dunki’ behind

Prabhas took the global box office by storm with his latest release Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire, crossing the impressive INR 300-crore milestone within just three days. This triumph leaves Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki trailing behind, as the latter managed only INR 157.22 crore worldwide in four days since its release on December 21.

The action-packed film, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel and also featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, soared to a remarkable INR 325 crore gross worldwide. The film’s success is anticipated to surge further on the Christmas holiday on December 25.

Salaar had a colossal start at the Indian box office with INR 90.7 crore nett on December 22, continuing its momentum with INR 56.35 crore nett on Day 2 and INR 61 crore nett on Day 3. The film’s stellar performance accumulated a three-day total collection of INR 208.05 crore nett at the domestic box office.

In contrast, Dunki commenced with INR 29.2 crore nett on its opening day, followed by INR 20.12 crore nett and INR 25.61 crore nett on the second and third days at the domestic box office, respectively. Although Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, exhibited significant growth on Sunday, earning around INR 31.50 crore nett in India, its four-day domestic collection reached just above INR 106.43 crore nett.

Salaar unfolds in two parts, with the first instalment titled Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and the sequel named Shouryaanga Parvam. The film was released in multiple languages on December 22, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Set against the backdrop of the lawless Khansaar world, the film narrates the tale of two childhood friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha (Prithviraj). Deva pledges unwavering support to Varadha throughout their lives, but the transformation of their unbreakable bond into a bitter enmity forms the crux of the sequel.

Salaar’s rapid success and soaring numbers showcase Prabhas’s stronghold at the box office, making it one of the most talked-about releases in recent times.