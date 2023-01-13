Planning to chill with Netflix this New Year’s Eve? Here are 10 series you can binge-watch:

If you are feeling like a quiet, peaceful night in on New Year’s Eve (or are broke), what could be better than a mug of thick, steaming hot chocolate or any warm drink next to you, a bowl of popcorn or nachos, a comfy blanket, and a good series to rewatch? We present to you 10 binge-worthy series that might be good company to ring in the New Year:

Wednesday

A coming-of-age, supernatural comedy horror series, Wednesday revolves around the female protagonist Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), who investigates a murder spree at her school, Nevermore Academy. Jenna nailed the acting as the smart, sarcastic and a-little-internally-dead Wednesday, making the series one of the most watched on Netflix. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci. Four out of the eight episodes are directed by Tim Burton, who also serves as executive producer.

On Netflix.

Westworld

A critically-acclaimed, dystopian science fiction series revolving around humanoids, Westworld portrays the happenings at a technologically advanced Wild-West-themed amusement park, where wealthy guests can come and live out their wildest fantasies without fear of retaliation from the hosts, since the robots’ programming prevents them from harming humans. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, and Anthony Hopkins. Westworld has received numerous accolades and its first season is the most-watched first season of any HBO original series!

On Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read: 13 reasons why Westworld is the show you need to binge-watch this weekend

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Based on the novel The Lord of the Rings and its appendices by JRR Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a fantasy series set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, thousands of years before Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The series stars Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, Sara Zwangobani, Dylan Smith and others in the lead roles.

On Amazon Prime Video.

Also read: 'My neck was just destroyed': Actor Ismael Cruz Córdova opens up about his action scenes for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

After Life

Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais won hearts with this poignant, gripping, black comedy-drama, which he wrote, directed, produced and starred in. The story revolves around newspaper writer Tony Johnson (played by Ricky), whose life is turned upside down after his wife dies from breast cancer. He contemplates suicide but instead decides to spend his life punishing the world for his wife’s death by saying and doing whatever he wants regardless of how it makes other people feel.

On Netflix.

House of the Dragon

This fantasy drama created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal is the prequel to the blockbuster Game of Thrones series and is the second in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. Featuring an ensemble cast of Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans and others, the series covers the civil war caused by two siblings who fight for the throne after the father’s demise.

On Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read: Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean opens up about intimacy coordinators

Emily in Paris

A romantic comedy also popular for all the epic fashion moments that actress Lily Collins brings in, Emily in Paris revolves around the life of Emily Cooper, a marketing executive from Chicago who lands her dream job in Paris. Created by Darren Star, the story follows how Emily embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends, and romance. The cast also includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park.

On Netflix.

Star Wars: Andor

Created by Tony Gilroy, Star Wars: Andor is a science-fiction, action-adventure series starring Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, and others. The series follows the life of thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years that led to the events in the films: Rogue One (2016) and the original Star Wars film (1977).

On Disney+ Hotstar.

Heartstopper

A heartwarming coming-of-age, romantic drama that explores sexuality and relationships, Heartstopper was adapted from the webcomic of the same name created by Alice Oseman. The story follows the life of Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke), a young teenager who falls in love with his classmate, Nick Nelson (played by Kit Connor).

On Netflix.

Also read: Be binge-ready! New seasons of Bridgerton, Heartstopper and other shows confirmed

Harry and Meghan

This revelatory documentary uncovers more details about the lives of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle as royals in the UK, their relationship with the rest of the family, their life as a married couple and more. Directed by Liz Garbus and Erica Sashin, ‘Harry and Meghan’ shares the complex journey the couple faced, in their own words.

On Netflix.

Stranger Things

An award-winning science fiction, horror drama, Stranger Things portrays the incidents that unfold When a young boy vanishes and a small town discovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and others in the lead roles.

On Netflix.