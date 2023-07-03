Salaar Teaser to be released on July 6; Find out the details here

After the blockbuster KGF 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for Prashanth Neel’s next project, and since Salaar was announced with Prabhas as the main lead, the hype has only gotten bigger. After months of anticipation, the Salaar teaser finally has a release date-- July 6.

On Monday, Hombale Films announced the release date and time for the much-awaited trailer. Taking to Twitter, the official Hombale Films handle revealed the date and time for the release of the teaser to be on July 6, at 5:12 AM, along with the caption “Brace yourself for the most violent man, SALAAR”, and a poster for the upcoming gangster drama.

Also read: ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan joins the cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Project K’

With a massive budget of Rs 250 crore, Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Hassan as the main leads and Prithviraj Sukuman, Jagapathi Babu, and Madhu Goswami in pivotal roles. The shoot for the film has wrapped up, and the project is currently in the post-production process.

Salaar is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 28 in the following languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is also rumoured to be related to the blockbuster KGF franchise.

Also read: Akshay Kumar drops the first poster for ‘OMG 2’; announces the release date

Prabhas, most popularly known for the Baahubali movies directed by SS Rajamouli, was last seen in the 2023 movie Adipurush. Apart from Salaar, he will also be seen in Project K, an upcoming sci-fi action film, alongside Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani.