RRR sequel confirmed, film likely to be directed by a Hollywood filmmaker

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR became vividly known for its peppy track Naatu Naatu. In a recent conversation, the director’s father and screenwriter Vijendra Prasad revealed that a sequel to RRR is on the wait and likely to be helmed by a Hollywood director under SS Rajamouli’s guidance. The sequel is written to have Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing lead roles as seen in the first part.



Vijendra disclosed that Rajamouli’s next project with Mahesh Babu is multiple times the action compared to the Oscar-winning film. Tentatively titled as SSMB 29, production for the action-adventure picture is expected to start on December 2023. Rajamouli has always been talks about helming a film on the Mahabharata.

In the conversation, Vijendra also revealed that the director will be working on his next historical project on Mahabharata. Besides his next project, the director is on process of establishing his own production house which will be managed by his son S.S. Karthikeyan.



RRR saw some biggest achievements globally since its release. It was widely talked about for its action-packed sequences, period story and went onto win an Oscar for the Best Original Soundtrack in 2023. The blockbuster grossed over INR 1,236 crores in box office collection worldwide. The period film revolves around an officer in British force and a gallant man who join hands to bring down unjust leaders.

