I want to create unforgettable stories: Sehnoor

Sehnoor on the sets of her production venture

Popular actress Sehnoor, who has taken a leap forward in her career by stepping into the shoes of a producer, speaks to Indulge about her first production venture Fasal, Telugu debut, future plans and more.

How did you venture into production? What inspired you?

I always wanted to have my own production company. As an artiste I always dreamt of doing strong character roles and had ideas of my own. So, I thought why not put them together and create unforgettable stories.

What do you enjoy the most? As an actress or the role of a producer?

I enjoy acting as well as production. I feel both have their own charm. And honestly, I love both.

Tell us about your first production venture?

I always wanted to do something for my audience. I have believed in a few life mantras. First, start from where you are; second, use what you have, and third, do what you can. I’m never gonna look back.

Is the story close to your heart?

Fasal is my debut project as a producer and I feel every detail of my projects -- from planning to executing to everything in between-- is close to my heart and will always be.

Tell us about your Telugu debut?

I am making my debut in the Telugu industry with the film Prank Gone Wrong, a thriller. I really enjoyed working with the team. I am excited about my debut as well.

How do you balance acting and production?

The one thing that I have learned in my life is that you can’t have everything and do everything at the same time — so currently my only focus is on Volume Nine Films Production and my web series Fasal.

What is your fitness mantra?

Managing everything is a bit difficult at times but my biggest fitness mantra is just love yourself, do a proper workout, eat clean and healthy, and have eight hours of sleep every day.

What is your take on the gender wage gap in the film industry?

This wage gap won’t happen in my production venture. I have always believed in ‘Equal pay for work of equal Value’

Is there any dream roles?

Don’t have any dream roles, but there are many dream projects for sure as a producer.

What are your future plans?

My future plan or my biggest aim now is to just see my production house -- VOLUME NINE FILMS -- thriving.

