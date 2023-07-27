Diganth joins Rohit Padaki’s gangster drama, Uttarakaanda

Rohit Padaki is collaborating with KRG Studios for a gangster drama titled Uttarakaanda. The film, currently in pre-production, will go on floors this October.

Set in North Karnataka, the film stars Dhananjay and Ramya in the lead. The latest to join the cast of Uttarakaanda is Diganth and according to our source, the Gaalipata 2 actor has a very interesting role to play in the film, and details will be revealed soon. Apart from Dhananjay, Ramya, and Diganth, the director and the production house are looking to bring in a few top actors for the project.

Uttarakaanda will be director Rohit Padaki’s second collaboration with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi Gaj after Ratnan Prapancha.

For Ramya, Uttarakaanda will mark her return as a full-fledged heroine on the silver screen. In an earlier interview, Ramya said, “The association with this team and the love and affection shown to me have given me the feeling that I am in a good place. Can’t wait to start shooting with such giant talents.”

Uttarakaanda has on board a good technical crew including Charan Raj, and Swamy will be handling the

music, and cinematography respectively.