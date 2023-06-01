American Film Institute announces the dates for the 2023 AFI Awards

On Wednesday, the American Film Institute announced that the 2023 AFI Awards will take place on January.5, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Deadlines for submissions will be announced in the coming weeks and the honorees will be announced in December.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela moves into INR 190 crore bungalow next to Yash Chopra’s house in Mumbai

The AFI Awards honours the creative teams of the year’s 10 most outstanding movies and TV series. This includes those who work in front and behind the camera. The selections are made through a jury process consisting of AFI trustees, artistes, critics and scholars. They will determine the most outstanding achievements of the year and provide the artistic and cultural context for the selection of each honoree. The event also consists of an annual luncheon exclusively for the winners.

The Institute said in a statement, "All of the honoured works advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike, and enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form. When placed in a historical context, these stories provide a complex and rich visual record of our modern world."

In 2022, on the film side, AFI honoured Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Nope, She Said, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King and Women Talking. For the TV side, AFI’s picks were Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Better Call Saul, Hacks, Mo, Pachinko, Reservation Dogs, Severance, Somebody Somewhere and The White Lotus.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as they reunite at YJHD 10-year anniversary party

AFI also awarded a special award to The Banshees of Inisherin, stating that the special honour is given to “works of excellence that fall outside of AFI Awards’ eligibility criteria." AFI is currently preparing for its AFI FEST film festival in October as well as the Life Achievement Award Tribute to Nicole Kidman, which was set for June 10 but has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing writers’ strike.