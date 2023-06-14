‘Fukrey’ cast reunites to celebrate 10 years; makers announce the release date of Fukrey 3

The 2013 film Fukrey completes 10 years of its release today. To celebrate the milestone, the actors of the comedy film marked their presence at the fan screening. Actors Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma arrived for the party in matching t-shirts with the caption "Jugaadu" on them.

However, it was actress Richa Chadha who stole the limelight by wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Bholi Bhaali " on it. Apart from the star cast, the film's director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba was also spotted at the party in casual wear.

The movie was released on June 14, 2013, and its sequel was released on December 8, 2017. Both films were successful at the box office and received good responses from the audiences. The upcoming film Fukrey 3, promises to be yet another hysterical and outstanding moviegoing experience.

The release date of the third film in the franchise was also announced on Tuesday. The film will be produced by RiteshSidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The news was shared by actor Varun Sharma, who treated his fans with a video along with the announcement of a new release date. Sharing the video, he wrote, "The Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec 2023 at cinemas near you. #Fukrey3."

However, this time Ali Fazal will not be a part of the film. The actor opened up about not being part of the film saying, “Once a Fukra, always a Fukra.”He confirmed his exit from the franchise because of the scheduling conflict with the Mirzapur season 3