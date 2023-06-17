Tiku Weds Sheru's trailer starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur gives a peak into the Bollywood dream

The much-awaited trailer of the uproarious comedy-drama, Tiku Weds Sheru, is finally out. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the movie marks the debut venture of Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Films. Leading the charge of acting is none other than the acclaimed actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose remarkable acting prowess has won hearts time and again. Joining him is the incredibly versatile and rising actress, Avneet Kaur, who takes on a titular role with aplomb, ensuring a captivating performance.

The film takes us into the lives of two whimsical and visionary individuals — Tiku, a dreamer with boundless aspirations and Sheru, a street-smart hustler. Through the trailer, we witness the ebbs and flows in the lives of this extraordinary couple—a junior artist and an aspiring actor—who embark on a madcap adventure, united in their relentless pursuit of success in the metropolis of Mumbai. What initially appears as an unlikely pairing soon blossoms into a profound union, transcending mere companionship and forging an unbreakable bond between the two kindred spirits.

Avneet and Nawazuddin

Nawazuddin who plays Shero tells what he liked about the film, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character. I am happy to have got to be a part of Manikarnika Films’ maiden project, work with Kangana (Ranaut) and be directed by Sai Kabir, who brings a fresh perspective to the story.”

Avneet Kaur stated that she feels blessed to be a part of the project, saying, “While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana Ma’am and Nawazuddin Sir.”

She adds that working alongside Nawazuddin has been an enriching experience as an actor. “I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching.”



Tiku Weds Sheru releases on June 23 only on Amazon Prime Video.

