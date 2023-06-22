Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara and Kartik make garba moves in 'Sun Sajni'
Their film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will release in theatres on June 29
The song Sun Sajni from the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was unveiled on Wednesday, which showcases an epic dance performance by the duo.
The makers also arranged for a live dance performance on the song by the garba dancers. Kartik and Kiara made their way on stage as they joined them later. On a related note, after the performance, Kartik helped Kiara to put on her shoes. The kind gesture made his fans fall in love with him all over again.
Sun Sajni is laced with Gujarati elements both visually and sonically. The soundtrack is an absolute stunner with thumping garba beats. Kartik has brought his A-game to the table with regard to the dance. The production design has blended the hues of red to render a certain scale to the song and the lyrucs is about the euphoria of dance.
However, the highlight of the number remains the foot-thumping dance by the lead pair as it looks poised to become a favourite during the garba season. Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in theatres on June 29.
