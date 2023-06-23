Rahul V. Chittella's 'Gulmohar' to open the 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

The family drama film Gulmohar, which stars Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee, is all set to open the 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, in July 2023 in Germany. Expressing his delight about the film's opening in Stuttgart, director Rahul V. Chittella said: "I'm so excited that Gulmohar has been chosen to open the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart, which is in its 20th year of championing soulful stories from our part of the world in Germany. My previous film, Azaad, won the best short at the festival in 2017, and it's lovely to go back to the festival with a film as special as Gulmohar".



He continued: "It is truly heartening to see all the love and appreciation pouring in from all corners of the globe and seeing this special film about family and home resonates so deeply with audiences worldwide. We had exciting screenings in New York last month and will be travelling to Stuttgart and Berlin in July and the rest of the world this year."

Gulmohar follows the final days of the Batra family living in their 31-year-old family home which is set to be demolished to make way for a new high-rise complex. As they are about to move to a new city and new life, the family explores their relationship, delving deeper into their memories, leading to a whirlwind of emotions.

Gulmohar is a Star Studios production, made in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. Co-written by Rahul Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee, 'Gulmohar' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.