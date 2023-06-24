‘If Daniel Craig didn’t exist, Henry would’ve made an excellent 007,’ says Casino Royale director Martin Campbell

Henry Cavill is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, with iconic roles like Superman in Zack Snyder’s DC Universe and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Series. The actor has not announced his next project, but his fans have been speculating and fan-casting him as the best choice to play the next James Bond.

As a related tid-bit, filmmaker Martin Campbell, the director of Casino Royale (the first film in Daniel Criag’s run as the famous British spy) reveals that Henry Cavill also gave auditions for the role. Talking about Henry, Martin revealed that “He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous, and look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape…very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then. (sic.)”

Daniel Craig portrayed James Bond in five films of the franchise, from 2006 to 2021. After his exit, the hunt for a new Bond has been going on and Martin Campbell believes that Henry Cavill is considered a very viable candidate for the role.

“Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond,” the director added, “He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young.”

Henry Cavill has recently bid farewell to his roles as Superman and the Witcher, and will be seen next in Argylle, a spy action-thriller alongside John Cena, Dua Lipa and Samuel L.Jackson. The film is scheduled to be released on February 2 next year.

