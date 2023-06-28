James Gunn finds 'Superman' and 'Lois Lane' in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

In an interview sometime back, James Gunn revealed that he was looking for someone who is compassionate yet an alien and who would be loved enough to be given a hug and turns out, David Corenswet checked all the boxes for him. While Corenswet will be the next Superman, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan will be taking up Lois Lane’s role.

As per media reports, Corenswet and Brosnahan created the most spark in their audition which included celebrities like Nicholas Hoult, Emma Mackey, Tom Brittney and Phoebe Dynevor. The Guardians of the Galaxy director posted a tweet saying, "They are not only both incredible actors, but also incredible people."

In December, Henry Cavil confirmed that he is stepping down from his role as Superman. The actor last made a cameo in Black Adams in 2022 and said he’ll be returning as the Man of Steel in the future. Henry penned a heartwarming note to his fans saying "We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he set for us are still alive."

Previously, Corenswet was seen in the Netflix drama series The Politician and his debut in the horror movie Pearl. Brosnahan, on the other hand, starred in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, the thriller-drama movie The Courier (2020) and the crime-drama movie I’m your woman (2020).

Superman: Legacy written by James Gunn is all set to hit the floors on July 11, 2025.