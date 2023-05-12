Johnny Depp to direct Amedeo Modigliani biopic; announces star cast

Renowned actor Johnny Depp is all set to make his return to directing with the biopic, Modi, about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Johnny will co-produce the film alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. The film is based on Dennis McIntyre's play Modigliani and is written by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.

According to sources, the film will take place over 48 hours and follows Modigliani as he tries to end his career and flee the city (Paris) while being chased by the police. Actor Riccardo Scamarcio, known for his roles in John Wick: Chapter 2 will be playing the role of Amedeo. Pierre Niney will be playing the French artist Maurice Utrillo, and Al Pacino has been cast as the art collector Gangnat.

Johnny, who is producing for his European production company IN.2 Films, is excited to bring this "universally human story" to the screen. Barry Navidi, the film's producer, who has previously worked with Pacino on multiple features has said that "Modi" as a project is "very close to Al's heart." He added that it will be "a slice of Modi's life and not a bio", and that it has been his dream to work with Johnny again.

Modi will see Johnny returning to the director’s seat after 25 years. His last directorial project was in 1997 with the film ‘The Brave’. Following his recent, highly-publicised legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny is looking forward to his comeback into the industry through this film. He is also playing King Louis XV in a historical love story, Jeanne du Barry, created by French director Maïwenn.

With Modi’s production set to start in Europe, in the fall of 2023, more casting news is expected to follow. The project, which will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival and will be distributed internationally by the Film’s producers.