‘I Don’t Have a Success Formula.’ Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wasn’t even looking to act when she landed her debut role as an overweight woman in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015). The film addressed issues of body image and fat shaming. Since then, the actor has been on a spree to do cinema that matters. There was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which highlighted the lack of sanitation infrastructure in the country. Then, she did Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana, which dealt with the subject of erectile dysfunction.

Most recently, she starred in Badhaai Do which talked about the stigma around homosexuality through the concept of a lavender marriage. Her latest, Sudhir Mishra’s political thriller Afwaah, which revolves around the dangers of WhatsApp forwards and fake news, is the latest addition to her list of films with a message.

“I wanted to experience Sudhir sir’s school of filmmaking. I don’t like getting too comfortable as an actor, and am constantly chasing directors who can help push boundaries,” she says, adding, “Actors in his films get an opportunity to step out of their comfort zones and there is something that he does with the female characters.”

Afwaah released on May 5, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Pednekar plays the ambitious daughter of a politician, a part that came naturally to her, being the daughter of former home and labour minister of Maharashtra, Satish Pednekar. It was, however, the thriller genre that was unfamiliar territory for her.

“Over the years, I have been lucky to have varied genres come my way, but thriller is something I hadn’t done. I wanted to explore a new side of myself, and it was a lot of fun. With a thriller, there is no right or wrong way of doing something,” she says.

While Pednekar’s social crusader-like approach to pick films is laudable, what is more impressive is how she manages to entertain, and mint bucks at the box office, irrespective of a film’s theme. “It is gratifying when the audience walks out with a certain change of mindset. I believe it is important for one’s art to resonate with the times, but the bottom line is to entertain. I want my audience to also have fun,” she says, adding, “All my films have worked because they balanced entertainment with a bit of message.”

For Pednekar, who worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years before foraying into acting, content is king, even if that means shorter screen time for her. For instance, in the crime drama Sonchiriya, where she played a young housewife on the run in rural Chambal, she starred alongside 11 male actors, including Manoj Bajpayee and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

She appeared on screen in the 45th minute and had exactly nine scenes, but that wasn’t a deal-breaker. Instead, she saw the project as an opportunity to work with director Abhishek Chaubey, known for films such as Udta Punjab and Ishqiya. “If you manage to shine in these scenes, then there is nothing stopping you. I don’t really have a formula for success, and haven’t really understood the math behind why a film works or doesn’t. I purely function from a place of love for cinema, and the greed of leaving behind a legacy that can be watched by generations to come,” she says.

Like all actors, the 33-year-old has also been labelled, but interestingly it was the image of a ‘serious actor’ that she had to break out of. Films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan, and comedy-drama Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal, have helped. Pednekar, who has grown up watching Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, calls herself an “inherently filmy” person. She is, however, quick to add that contrary to popular belief, light-hearted roles require serious performances as well.

“Comedy is truly the toughest form of art. You need to be on your toes, have great timing, and still make people feel. Singing and dancing around trees also takes talent. For me, whether I am doing a romcom or a heavy film, I try to give my most earnest performance,” says Pednekar, who is gearing up for The Lady Killer, a suspense thriller, Bhakshak, and Mere Husband ki Biwi, all to be released later this year.