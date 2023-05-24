Portrait of a Lady On Fire to Moonlight: These five avant-garde films will educate you more about queerness, love and identity

A haven for diverse and inspiring stories, art house cinema analyses LGBTQ+ themes that defy preconceptions and celebrate love and identity. We examine five outstanding films, such as Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Happy Together, and Call Me by Your Name, which have irrevocably changed the face of cinema. These artistic treasures dive deeply into the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals, examining their aspirations, hardships, and the restorative and transformative tombstones of love.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire is an exquisite French masterpiece that explores a clandestine love affair between two women in 18th-century Brittany. This visually stunning film takes viewers on an emotional journey, painting a profound portrait of desire, autonomy, and the constraints imposed by society. With its powerful performances, poetic storytelling, and breathtaking visuals, this film showcases the beauty of love, its surmounting tragedies, that will have you weeping.

Happy Together (1997)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai, Happy Together is a visually sensational and emotionally charged film that follows two queer men from Hong Kong who travel to Argentina in search of a fresh start. As their relationship navigates turbulent waters, the film delves into themes of love, longing, and the complexities of human connection. Wong Kar-wai's masterful storytelling and evocative cinematography create a mesmerising experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name is a poignant coming-of-age story set in the sun-soaked countryside of Italy. The film chronicles the transformative summer romance between Elio, a precocious teenager, and Oliver, a graduate student visiting Elio's family. Through exquisite cinematography and tender performances by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, this film beautifully captures the euphoria, heartache, and self-discovery.

Moonlight (2016)

Barry Jenkins' film Moonlight, tells the powerful and intimate account of a young Chiron as he navigates his identity and sexuality across three stages of his life. With its poetic visuals, raw performances, and empathetic storytelling, the film shines a light on the often unexplored experiences of queer individuals of colour. Moonlight won the Academy Award for Best Picture, cementing its place as a landmark LGBTQ+ film.

Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)

Abdellatif Kechiche's Blue Is the Warmest Color is another French coming-of-age film that delves into the passionate and tumultuous relationship between Adele, a high school student, and Emma, an older artist. This emotionally charged drama explores themes of self-discovery, sexuality, and the complexities of first love. The film's raw performances and its unflinching portrayal of desire and heartbreak have sparked conversations and captivated audiences around the world.



