Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Sandeep Reddy Vanga chose the title ‘Animal’ for their upcoming film

In a recent promotional event in Chennai, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor spilled the beans on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial venture has been intriguingly titled Animal. According to the actor, the choice of the name stems from the primal behaviors of animals, acting purely on instinct rather than conscious thought.

Explaining the concept, Ranbir expressed, “Once you see the film, you will understand. I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because an animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought.” He dove into his character, emphasizing that it operates on raw instinct to safeguard his family, driven by impulsiveness rather than strategic thinking.

“So this character that I'm playing behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct; he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came from, and once you see the film, you'll realize that this film suits this title,” Ranbir added, building anticipation for the crime drama.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor gets daughter Raha's name tattooed, talks about equation with father Rishi Kapoor

Apart from Ranbir, Animal features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theatres on December 1, in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Recently, the movie’s team unveiled the official trailer, generating immense excitement among fans. The intense three-minute-32-second preview hinted at the transformation of Ranbir’s character into a formidable force due to a turbulent upbringing. The narrative revolves around the protagonist’s protective and obsessive nature regarding his father’s affection, portraying a gripping tale of family dynamics.

Also read: Anshul Chauhan pens a heartfelt note ahead of the film Animal

Addressing the film's extended duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes during the trailer launch, Ranbir teased, “This is an adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham.” The actor also shared insights into his acting approach, emphasizing his detachment from characters after work to maintain a healthy balance in his personal life.