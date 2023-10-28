Haddi fame actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla’s next is Mandali



Actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla, who is best known his work in Chhichhore, Highway, Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2, Raees, Sir and Haddi is gearing up for his upcoming film Mandali, which recently released. Helmed by director Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, the film stars Rajniesh Duggall, Brijendra Kala, Aanchal Munjal, Abhishek Duhan and Vineet Kumar.



Revolving around Ramleela, the film showcases a battle of tradition, honour, and the misappropriation of the revered Ramleela play in small towns and villages.

Talking about the role, he says, “Five years ago, I was auditioning for multiple roles and looking for work. During that phase, I received a call from director Rakesh offering me a role. I knew him from before and had seen his work, so I happily accepted the part. I am playing the protagonist’s supportive friend. He also works with the Mandali and can play any character in the play. He is very helpful. I was happy to work in this film, as it was a blessing in disguise during the initial phase of my career."

Saharsh Kumar Shukla





Describing his working experience, he says, “Rakesh ji is a highly experienced director with a clear vision. He knows exactly what he wants from his actors, and it was a fabulous experience working with him and his team. Everyone was so cooperative and supportive. It was also a fulfilling experience to work with co-actors whose work I admire.”

He further adds, “Watching Ramleela on the big screen will be a surreal experience for audiences, as they are accustomed to seeing it on stage. The film explores the lives of Ramleela artistes on and off stage, revealing that it is more than just a livelihood for them; it is their life’s passion.”