Yaariyan 2's song Simroon Tera Naam out now

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial Yaariyan 2, starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles, celebrates a beautiful cousin bonding. With Divya Khosla Kumar aka Ladli's love life being an epicentre to the story, the makers have now given us glimpses into the world of emotions with the release of Simroon Tera Naam. A song that will wrench your heart and leave you on an emotional rollercoaster.

Sung beautifully by Sachet Tandon, the song is written and composed by Manan Bhardwaj. Highlighting the vulnerability and awkwardness in love, Simroon Tera Naam is a perfect fit for your love playlist. While the chemistry between Divya and Yash in the song is unmissable, the emotional ride will definitely need you to keep some tissues handy.

Yaariyan 2 stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Meezaan Jafri, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri.

The movie set to release on October 20 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari.