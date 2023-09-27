Salman Khan's ‘Tiger’ hunts with vengeance to clear his name in ‘Tiger 3’ teaser

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all geared up for Tiger 3, but ahead of the release, his character Tiger a.k.a Avinash Singh Rathore has dropped a message, where he is seen talking about clearing his name and service for the nation in the film. A video was dropped on Wednesday titled Tiger Ka Message that revealed that Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan performs aarti with niece Aayat, SRK welcomes lord Ganesha into his home

This video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing. As the video ends, Salman is heard saying: “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi (Till when Tiger is alive, he hasn't lost).”

Tiger Ka Message, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3, marks the start of the promotional campaign for the film. Aditya Chopra is building the YRF Spy Universe brick by brick and Tiger 3, starring Salman and Katrina Kaif, is the next big one from this franchise.

This is the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe and the audience is now invested in seeing the characters of this franchise grow with the life stories of three super spies -- Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan. The Spy Universe kicked off back in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023).

Also read: Salman Khan shares a throwback pic with a heartfelt message for niece Alizeh

Following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War, it was in Pathaan that Aditya Chopra officially revealed that he was building the YRF Spy Universe and unveiled the franchise logo. The crossover of characters also started with Pathaan, which saw the union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman in a larger-than-life action sequence celebrating the aura of these two cinematic icons. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on Diwali.