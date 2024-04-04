Julia Garner joins ‘The Fantastic Four’ as Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Julia Garner has been roped in to join Marvel’s The Fantastic Four as Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the comics.

Julia will star alongside Pedro Pascal, who features as Reed Richards or Mr. Fantastic.

The film also has Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm — the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm — the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm also known as the Thing.