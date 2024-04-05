Writers- lyricists Siddharth- Garima turn directors with Dukaan

A

Siddharth: It was very challenging but at the same time interesting also. It has not just been in taboo, it is still in taboo. The government has passed a bill that has banned commercial surrogacy in India. We thought this conflict needs to be resolved and have taken a step towards that by making a film.

Garima: Also, we feel that surrogacy is very superficially known to people. Nobody knows the point of view of a surrogate. For us it was important to highlight this because we feel, what they feel. We have been screenwriters for almost a decade now and the fact that you give birth to something and hand it over to somebody else is an emotion that resonates with us very well.