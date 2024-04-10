Bengali film 'Dabaru' had its poster release today

Dabaru is all about the world of Castle, King, Queens, Rooks and more! This fascinating tale about the game of Chess which is to hit the theatres on May 10 had its official poster release today. Starring Chiranjeet and Rituparna Sengupta, the movie is directed by Pathikrit Basu. It’s a tale about a young chess prodigy who emerges from the lanes of North Kolkata and goes on to win the title of Grandmaster after overcoming several obstacles.
Dabaru is presented by Windows Production and has the backing of director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee [ Shibu Da] . The narrative not only talks about the journey of the prodigy but also draws parallel between the game and life itself. The ensemble cast includes Rituparna Sengupta, Chiranjit Chakraborty, Dipankar De, Kharaj Mukherjee, and Koushik Sen. The movie has already garnered anticipation due to its subject being one of the only and very few movies made on a sport other than the usual.
Basu shares his excitement and mentions, “For a film like Dabaru, only Windows could envision bringing an alternative sport like chess to the forefront of Bengali cinema. I am truly grateful to Nandita Ma'am and Shibu da for entrusting me with this project."
The movie is based on the life of Surya Sekhar Ganguly and he comments, “When I first met Shibu da in 2021, it was a memorable moment for me as my daughter was born the following day. Learning about his interest in depicting my life on screen filled me with immense emotion. This film will shed light on the struggles and sacrifices my family endured, which often go unnoticed. I am deeply grateful for immortalizing my journey from a three-year-old to becoming India's first Grandmaster in a film."
Dabaru hits the theatres on May 10