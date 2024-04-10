Bengali film 'Dabaru' had its poster release today

The movie is based on the life of Surya Sekhar Ganguly and he comments, “When I first met Shibu da in 2021, it was a memorable moment for me as my daughter was born the following day. Learning about his interest in depicting my life on screen filled me with immense emotion. This film will shed light on the struggles and sacrifices my family endured, which often go unnoticed. I am deeply grateful for immortalizing my journey from a three-year-old to becoming India's first Grandmaster in a film."

Dabaru hits the theatres on May 10