Mahesh Manjrekar joins the cast of Darshan’s ‘Devil’

Meanwhile, excitement brews as the cast is getting finalised, and according to our reliable source, the team of 'Devil' has brought on board acclaimed multilingual actor Mahesh Manjrekar. The artist, popular in Hindi and known for his versatile performances across various platforms including reality shows and web series, boasts a filmography in various Indian languages including Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Bhojpuri, as well as in International cinema. Mahesh made a brief appearance in a Kannada film, 'Encounter Dayanayak' in 2005. Now, after two decades he is all set to make a comeback in Kannada cinema with Devil.

Director Prakash Veer is known for his meticulous approach to casting and the makers believe that the pairing of Darshan and Mahesh Manjrekar would be fresh and bring a new dimension to the commercial entertainer. However, details about Mahesh’s character remain under wraps. The source adds that the makers are also in the process of zeroing in on the female and supporting cast.