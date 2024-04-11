Save the date! 97th annual Oscars to take place on March 2, 2025

Calling all cinephiles! Get ready for a night of glitz and glam as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the date for the 97th annual Oscars. Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 2, 2025. The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood will once again be the dazzling backdrop for the ceremony, marking its 24th consecutive year as the awards show’s home.
The Academy split the beans on some other crucial dates for awards season. Filmmakers vying for glory can submit their entries for Best Picture and the documentary category, RAISE, by November 14, 2024. Brush up your tuxedos and gowns because the nominees will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025. Buckle up for a whirlwind of voting deadlines throughout December and January, culminating in the prestigious Oscars ceremony on March 2.
The ceremony kicks off at 4 pm PT (7 pm ET), translating to a very early 4:30 am for viewers in India. Expect a star-studded evening filled with emotional speeches and unforgettable moments.
So, mark your calendars, movie buffs! The countdown to the 97th Oscars has officially begun. Who will take home the coveted golden statuettes? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure – it will be a night to remember!