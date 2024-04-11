Save the date! 97th annual Oscars to take place on March 2, 2025

The Academy split the beans on some other crucial dates for awards season. Filmmakers vying for glory can submit their entries for Best Picture and the documentary category, RAISE, by November 14, 2024. Brush up your tuxedos and gowns because the nominees will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025. Buckle up for a whirlwind of voting deadlines throughout December and January, culminating in the prestigious Oscars ceremony on March 2.