NTR Jr reaches Mumbai to shoot for Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘War 2’

War 2, which is the sixth film of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions. It also stars Kiara Advani, while the music is given by Pritam. The film is slated to release on August 14, 2025.