Chanchal Chowdhury joins the cast of 'Toofan' in special role

When the highly anticipated film Toofan was announced last year, it created quite a buzz. Directed by Raihan Rafi, it stars Shakib Khan and Nabila along with Tollywood diva Mimi Chakraborty. As per latest updates, actor Chanchal Chowdhury would also be joining the cast, in a special role.
Chanchal who won hearts of his audience with his performance in the suspense drama Karagar, reveals, “I'll be playing a special role in Toofan. Raihan Rafi is a talented director, and I have a great personal relationship with Shakib. It's exciting to work with them, and SVF Bangladesh, Alpha-i, and Chorki. I'm sure something remarkable will come out of it.”
Adding to the excitement for the fans of Chanchal is another movie titled Dumm which has been announced recently. It will be directed by Redwan Rony and stars Chowdhury in the lead role.
Director Raihan Rafi who is currently engaged with the final preparations of the movie expresses, “Chanchal Bhai is a powerhouse actor in our country, and it's an honour to have him join Shakib Bhai in Toofan."