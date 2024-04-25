Nirupam Dutta’s debut feature ‘Maharaj’ to release on May 3

Debut director Nirupam Dutta’s movie Maharaj is all set to get a theatrical release in single screens and multiplexes across West Bengal on May 3. The movie which has earlier done the rounds of the Kolkata International Film Festival will now be running in your nearest theatres.
Maharaj promises to be a cinematic and enigmatic experimental portrayal of thought –provoking themes. The lead cast includes Amrita Gagan Chakrabborty, Souryadipta Mukherjee and Gaurab Mukhoty.
Talking about the film, Nirupam said, “As Maharaj unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of human connection and the enduring power of forgiveness. Blending elements of drama, mystery, and existential inquiry, this film is poised to grip the audience through deep-rooted storytelling.’’
The storyline is set against the backdrop of Kolkata and spotlights the lives of a modern couple- Rahul and Nandini. The young pair is already grappling with the complexities of modern life and relationships. They are struggling to balance domestic , personal and professional lives equally but the status so far ensures complete chaos…until the entry of a mysterious cook named Maharaj.
While the entry of Maharaj in their lives is a welcome change as he livens up their mundane daily lives, but it is to spare some thought if he is only acting out of goodwill or has hidden agendas for his actions? The movie promises to be an interesting mix of suspense and drama set in a relatable backdrop which is bound to pique the curiosity of the audience.
Maharaj releases on May 3