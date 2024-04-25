Nirupam Dutta’s debut feature ‘Maharaj’ to release on May 3

Maharaj promises to be a cinematic and enigmatic experimental portrayal of thought –provoking themes. The lead cast includes Amrita Gagan Chakrabborty, Souryadipta Mukherjee and Gaurab Mukhoty.

Talking about the film, Nirupam said, “As Maharaj unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of human connection and the enduring power of forgiveness. Blending elements of drama, mystery, and existential inquiry, this film is poised to grip the audience through deep-rooted storytelling.’’