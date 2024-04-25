Tanishaa Mukherji opens up on playing a mother in 'Luv You Shankar'

A

I loved the synopsis that was sent to me and the fact that the film is about a baby Shankar. It was being shot in Benaras and I have never been there before. It was such a suspenseful and thrilling film. I am a huge Shiv bhakt. We were shooting right on the banks of the Ganga at the Ghats. It was like a spiritual experience for me. I got the opportunity to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir when it was empty and do a rudra abhishek.