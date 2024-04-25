In Frame: Tanishaa Mukherji
Tanishaa Mukherji opens up on playing a mother in 'Luv You Shankar'

The actor shares anecdotes of shooting in Benaras for the first time

Actor Tanishaa Mukherji’s latest movie Luv You Shankar by Rajiv S. Ruia has her playing a mother for the first time to a young boy. She opens up about stepping into the role, shooting in Benaras, and being ready to work in Bengali films.

Excerpts:

Q

Tell us about your character in Luv You Shankar.

A

It’s a film that is very close to my heart because for the first time, I’ll be playing a mother to a young boy. I have used a lot of interaction references with my nieces and nephews. I love that the character that I’m playing has a teasing, playful, relationship of friendship with her son, which is similar to the kind of relationship that I have with my mother. I took every opportunity to get into the character and feel every emotion.

Q

Can you share some memorable anecdotes from the shoot?

A

I loved the synopsis that was sent to me and the fact that the film is about a baby Shankar. It was being shot in Benaras and I have never been there before. It was such a suspenseful and thrilling film. I am a huge Shiv bhakt. We were shooting right on the banks of the Ganga at the Ghats. It was like a spiritual experience for me. I got the opportunity to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir when it was empty and do a rudra abhishek.

Q

What do you keep in mind while selecting scripts?

A

 The first thing is can I feel the character? If I feel something when I am being narrated the concept, then I immediately get excited and want to get involved.

Q

Can we see you in the Bengali film industry anytime soon?

A

Please, put it out there: I am ready! I want to do a Bengali film. Gautam [Haldar] da was about to do a project with me years ago. I am a huge fan of Bengali cinema and I think there are such intense subjects and the female characters are so striking and strong. I’d love to be a part.

Q

What’s your summer fashion style?

A

Right now I am sitting on the beaches of Havelock Island and have painted my nails fluorescent pink.

Q

Your upcoming projects?

A

I have a Marathi project coming up after Luv You Shankar.

