Tanishaa Mukherji opens up on playing a mother in 'Luv You Shankar'
Actor Tanishaa Mukherji’s latest movie Luv You Shankar by Rajiv S. Ruia has her playing a mother for the first time to a young boy. She opens up about stepping into the role, shooting in Benaras, and being ready to work in Bengali films.
Excerpts:
Tell us about your character in Luv You Shankar.
It’s a film that is very close to my heart because for the first time, I’ll be playing a mother to a young boy. I have used a lot of interaction references with my nieces and nephews. I love that the character that I’m playing has a teasing, playful, relationship of friendship with her son, which is similar to the kind of relationship that I have with my mother. I took every opportunity to get into the character and feel every emotion.
Can you share some memorable anecdotes from the shoot?
I loved the synopsis that was sent to me and the fact that the film is about a baby Shankar. It was being shot in Benaras and I have never been there before. It was such a suspenseful and thrilling film. I am a huge Shiv bhakt. We were shooting right on the banks of the Ganga at the Ghats. It was like a spiritual experience for me. I got the opportunity to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir when it was empty and do a rudra abhishek.
What do you keep in mind while selecting scripts?
The first thing is can I feel the character? If I feel something when I am being narrated the concept, then I immediately get excited and want to get involved.
Can we see you in the Bengali film industry anytime soon?
Please, put it out there: I am ready! I want to do a Bengali film. Gautam [Haldar] da was about to do a project with me years ago. I am a huge fan of Bengali cinema and I think there are such intense subjects and the female characters are so striking and strong. I’d love to be a part.
What’s your summer fashion style?
Right now I am sitting on the beaches of Havelock Island and have painted my nails fluorescent pink.
Your upcoming projects?
I have a Marathi project coming up after Luv You Shankar.