Hansal Mehta watches ‘Laapataa Ladies’, says ‘sometimes all that is needed is simplicity’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently watched Kiran Rao's directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, and praised it. The filmmaker described the film as simple, clear, and charmingly old-fashioned in a good way.
Taking to X, Hansal shared his thoughts, writing, "Saw the very big-hearted and moving Laapataa Ladies. Sometimes all that is needed is simplicity and clarity. This film is that. I went in expecting more and finished with more than it apparently delivers."
Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.
Hansal remarked, "It is old-fashioned in a good way and modern very subtly. It is deceptively simple in its treatment and humour."
Laapataa Ladies narrates the misadventures of two young brides who become separated from the same train. From mistaken identities to uproarious escapades, the ensuing chaos promises plenty of laughter and heartwarming moments.