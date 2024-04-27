Hansal Mehta watches ‘Laapataa Ladies’, says ‘sometimes all that is needed is simplicity’

Taking to X, Hansal shared his thoughts, writing, "Saw the very big-hearted and moving Laapataa Ladies. Sometimes all that is needed is simplicity and clarity. This film is that. I went in expecting more and finished with more than it apparently delivers."

Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.

Hansal remarked, "It is old-fashioned in a good way and modern very subtly. It is deceptively simple in its treatment and humour."