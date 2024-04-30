5 Mufasa quotes from ‘The Lion King’ that still has an impact

The Lion King is a film which is loved by every kid and adult alike. The musical-drama film that is forever etched in people’s hearts, was first made in 1994 as an animated film. Later, the film was remade in 2019, directed by Jon Favreau. Now, Academy Awardee director Barry Jenkins has directed a prequel for the film called Mufasa: The Lion King.
The story narrates the journey of Mufasa from being an orphan to how he becomes the king. As the trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King was recently released, here are 5 Mufasa quotes from the ‘Lion King’ films, that touched our hearts and are relevant to date.
1. Circle of life
“When we die, our bodies become the grass, and the antelope eats the grass. And so, we are all connected in the great circle of life”
With this quote, Mufasa made Simba understand that life and death are part of how the world functions. That’s one of the important lessons that Simba learnt from his father. ‘Circle of life’ means that everything is connected in one way or the other to maintain the balance of the world.
2. Look at the stars
“Simba, let me tell you something that my father told me. Look at the stars. The great kings of the past look down on us from those stars. Whenever you feel alone, just remember that those kings will always be there to guide you and so will I”
In this quote, Mufasa is telling his son Simba that people who were there before him are always watching him over, even after their death.
3. A true king searches for what he can give
“While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give”
This quote is from the 2019 film. Mufasa says this while teaching Simba that being a ruler isn’t about receiving but it's about giving. In the 1994 film, it has similar quotes of ‘Give and take’. But in the 2019 film, this quote symbolizes how Simba matures as a leader.
4. You are more than what you have become
“You have forgotten who you are, and so have forgotten me. Look inside yourself, Simba. You are more than what you have become. You must take your place in the circle of life.”
Being the father that he is, Mufasa is an important figure in his son’s life. When Simba is in a vulnerable position, Mufasa’s spirit guides him about the diversion from reality with this quote.
5. One true king
“Remember who you are. You are my son and the one true king”
Mufasa tells this to Simba when he is struggling to come to terms with his past and his dad’s death, still he is there to guide him. In the end, The Lion King is about the strong connection between a father and his son.
The film Mufasa: The Lion King hits the theatres on December 20.