5 Mufasa quotes from ‘The Lion King’ that still has an impact

1. Circle of life

“When we die, our bodies become the grass, and the antelope eats the grass. And so, we are all connected in the great circle of life”

With this quote, Mufasa made Simba understand that life and death are part of how the world functions. That’s one of the important lessons that Simba learnt from his father. ‘Circle of life’ means that everything is connected in one way or the other to maintain the balance of the world.