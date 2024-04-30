As ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer releases, here are 5 surprising facts from ‘The Lion King’

The Lion King continues to roar as a beloved classic! The breathtaking trailer for its prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King was recently released and it gave us a peek into Mufasa’s journey from an orphan to a leader. As we wait for the film to hit the silver screen (a long wait indeed), we bring you 5 surprising facts from the original 1994 film you might not know, to keep the Lion King mania alive:
1. The Shakespeare effect: The Lion King’s plot echoes Shakespeare’s tragedies. Simba’s journey mirrors Hamlet’s quest for vengeance after his father’s murder by a deceitful uncle (Scar channelling Claudius?). Additionally, the film shares themes of coming-of-age and responsibility with Henry IV Parts 1 and 2.
2. From Bambi to the Badlands: Believe it or not, The Lion King’s origins are rooted in another Disney favourite. According to reports, in the early stages of development, the concept was pitched as a kind of African Bambi, focusing on a young lion cub’s adventure in the savannah. Thankfully, the idea evolved into the epic story we know today.
3. Animation on a massive scale: The breathtaking animation of The Lion King involved an army of artists. Over 600 talented individuals, including animators, technicians, and artists, meticulously brought the film’s landscapes and characters to life. The final product boasts over a million drawings!
4. Animal kingdom authenticity: The filmmakers took meticulous steps to ensure the film’s portrayal of the animal kingdom felt real. A wildlife expert even brought live animals to the studio for the animators to study their movements!
5. Hakuna Matata mania: The Lion King wasn’t just a box office behemoth; it was a merchandising juggernaut. From toys and clothing to countless other trinkets, there was a Lion King version of everything imaginable in the 90s. In 1994 alone, merchandise sales raked in over a staggering USD 1 billion, proving the film’s enduring appeal across generations.