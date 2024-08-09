What makes Suchana a must-watch family entertainer this weekend?

A seemingly normal family vacation to Sikkim turns out to be a life lesson for those watching the movie Suchana by Pausali Sengupta. The director has introduced debutants Megha Mukherjee and Rup Deb through the movie, which remains etched in the memories of the audience for its simple yet effective narrative, clear trajectory of the characters and most importantly feeding a subtle message without being preachy. If you still haven’t watched it yet, here are four reasons why this should be your weekend watch.
Taps into Gen-Z psyche
What strikes the viewers first is how relatable the narration is with protagonist Sumi essayed by Megha Mukherjee reflecting most Gen-Z and Gen-X’s on screen who at some given time or the other have a rift with their parents due to the inability to communicate and properly understand one another.
On one hand, while Sumi’s fight with her parents is clearly shown, her mother, essayed by Avinanda Sengupta, also portrays the emotions of most mothers who are caring and protective of their children, especially during their developing years. The tug of war exists between understanding one another at this crucial time lest one goes astray but also retaining individual independence to do what one really finds their happiness in.
Further, sometimes in the most unexpected times and in unexpected ways one finds a friend and guide who comes as a blessing. Binu, essayed by Rup Deb is one such boon who enters Sumi’s life when most unexpected to show her the rational direction. He’s a personification of positivity and responsibility and brings much joy to everyone in his vicinity.
Notable performances
Emerging actors Rup and Megha have performed their roles in a very relatable manner. Through expressions and body language their personality, psyche, pain, happiness, anger and frustration; are reflected very well. Special mention must also be made of Indrajit Chakravarty who essays Arnab, Sumi’s father. He represents the silence and understanding of fatherhood that is often overlooked.
Memorable cinematography
Shot entirely in Sikkim, the film is a visual treat with its picturesque escapades during the day and even at night. Director of photography Bikram Anand Sabberwal’s commendable vision and Sengupta’s able direction have made the locale a character in itself with a stillness that allows people to contemplate, understand, and heal in pursuit of finding happiness.
Hummable songs
What completes the movie is its array of songs by Arko Sen. Starting from the instrumentals that set up the mood of the storyline to lyrical songs, like Hothat Dekha by Arpita Dey or Oi Je Ashim Akash by Rai which not only describe the sentiments of the characters and their dilemmas but also becomes equally hummable for the audience. Lastly, one cannot give the foot-tapping Aye Chole Aye a miss which has been sung by the multi-talented Rup himself. The song has already got netizens ‘reel’-ing on social media!
Suchana is running in theatres now.