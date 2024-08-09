What makes Suchana a must-watch family entertainer this weekend?

Taps into Gen-Z psyche

What strikes the viewers first is how relatable the narration is with protagonist Sumi essayed by Megha Mukherjee reflecting most Gen-Z and Gen-X’s on screen who at some given time or the other have a rift with their parents due to the inability to communicate and properly understand one another.

On one hand, while Sumi’s fight with her parents is clearly shown, her mother, essayed by Avinanda Sengupta, also portrays the emotions of most mothers who are caring and protective of their children, especially during their developing years. The tug of war exists between understanding one another at this crucial time lest one goes astray but also retaining individual independence to do what one really finds their happiness in.

Further, sometimes in the most unexpected times and in unexpected ways one finds a friend and guide who comes as a blessing. Binu, essayed by Rup Deb is one such boon who enters Sumi’s life when most unexpected to show her the rational direction. He’s a personification of positivity and responsibility and brings much joy to everyone in his vicinity.