Nandita Roy- Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s Puja release Bohurupi’s motion poster released

The makers of Bohurupi recently released a motion poster in the presence of the cast and crew. This Nandita Roy- Shiboprosad Mukherjee puja release stars Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Shiboprosad, and Koushani Mukherjee in lead roles. While the audience was earlier teased with bits of first looks being revealed on Social Media, this motion poster release at the Kolkata’s well-known diner Soul- The Sky Lounge has elevated anticipated levels among the audience.
The tension between Abir who will be seen as Sumanta and Shiboprosad as Bikram is clearly reflected in the poster. This glimpse also sets the path for an electrifying journey of the two lead characters. Hailed as Bengal’s ‘first chase drama’ and marking the director duo’s entry into this genre as well, Bohurupi is already creating headlines for its innovative and experimental storyline. While Abir’s character is all about high energy with palpable urgency, Shiboprosad has a more composed demeanor with an enigmatic and possibly menacing nature.
Director-actor Shiboprosad mentions, “This character is full of aspirations and dreams, and has allowed me to explore new dimensions in my acting journey.” He further gives insights about working with Abir as a co-actor after having directed him last year in the magnanimous success Raktabeej, “The chance to work alongside Abir Chatterjee as a co-actor for the first time has been an exhilarating experience.”
He continues about the motion poster by saying, “It offers just a glimpse into an action chase drama on a very big scale. The intense face-off and contrasting energies between Abir and me are just the beginning of the electrifying journey we have in store. This film is a bold leap into a new cinematic territory. Thus, get ready to embark on this thrilling ride with us!"
Nandita comments, “What was once a dream is now a reality. Bohurupi was filmed over 35 days at 84 different locations throughout Bengal and features 100 Bohurupis. We aimed to capture the essence of our imagination in every frame.”