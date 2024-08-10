Nandita Roy- Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s Puja release Bohurupi’s motion poster released

The tension between Abir who will be seen as Sumanta and Shiboprosad as Bikram is clearly reflected in the poster. This glimpse also sets the path for an electrifying journey of the two lead characters. Hailed as Bengal’s ‘first chase drama’ and marking the director duo’s entry into this genre as well, Bohurupi is already creating headlines for its innovative and experimental storyline. While Abir’s character is all about high energy with palpable urgency, Shiboprosad has a more composed demeanor with an enigmatic and possibly menacing nature.