Makers offer gripping insight into 'Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei' by dropping the teaser

Srijit Mukherji is back again with an ensemble cast and a nerve gripping thriller – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, an adaptation of the iconic play and film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, in his upcoming movie which is expected to release on January 23. The makers recently dropped the teaser of the movie and that first glimpse is enough to generate curiosity amidst the viewers.
The teaser opens with the lead cast Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Phalguni Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen, Anirban Chakrabarti, Rahul Banerjee, Ananya Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mullick, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay voting for a decision. It gives a glimpse of the first look of each of their characters and sets the tone for this verdict drama, which is seemingly influenced by personal bias. The teaser also in the end cleverly adds the Srijit touch where the curtains fall down on the stage which almost seems to be a tribute to the inception of the narrative.
This gripping murder trial promises an exploration of morality, justice, perspectives and more as the plot unfolds delving deeper into each character from different economic strata, political ideologies, sexual orientation and their back-story.
The movie made in collaboration with SVF also has a dramatic music arranged by Amit Chatterjee, an unforgettable background score by Subhadeep Guha which adds depth to the layered narrative. It also features Noor Islam and Kaushik Kar in important roles.