Makers offer gripping insight into 'Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei' by dropping the teaser

The teaser opens with the lead cast Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Phalguni Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen, Anirban Chakrabarti, Rahul Banerjee, Ananya Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mullick, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay voting for a decision. It gives a glimpse of the first look of each of their characters and sets the tone for this verdict drama, which is seemingly influenced by personal bias. The teaser also in the end cleverly adds the Srijit touch where the curtains fall down on the stage which almost seems to be a tribute to the inception of the narrative.

This gripping murder trial promises an exploration of morality, justice, perspectives and more as the plot unfolds delving deeper into each character from different economic strata, political ideologies, sexual orientation and their back-story.

The movie made in collaboration with SVF also has a dramatic music arranged by Amit Chatterjee, an unforgettable background score by Subhadeep Guha which adds depth to the layered narrative. It also features Noor Islam and Kaushik Kar in important roles.