Kriti Sanon, Kajol starrer Do Patti's teaser released

One of the most anticipated news has reached the audience today. The first look of Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer Do Patti has just been revealed through the teaser and it has generated apt curiosity in the minds of the audience. The film’s first look was revealed at Next on Netflix and it will start streaming soon on the platform. The Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial also marks Sanon’s first venture as producer under her banner Blue Butterfly Films.
This first look of Kriti’s character reveals a mysterious aura about her. While it can be perceived that she is an outgoing person who loves to party, there’s also something at the back of her mind which is brilliantly expressed through her facial expressions. Kajol on the other hand dons the air of a no-nonsense person. It would be interesting to watch how the paths of the two women collide and the narrative is taken forward.
Do Patti is all set to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride with unpredictable twists and turns. It promises to be a perfect blend of suspense, emotion and drama. Set in the hills of North India, the movie is sure to keep you glued to your seats with its high adrenaline performances, unforgettable cinematic experience and female power on –screen.
The film will also star television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh who shot to fame with his role as Arjuna from Mahabharat and Dev Dixit from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Tanvi Azmi and has been written by Kanika Dhillon. Interestingly, Dhillon’s Katha Pictures is also co-producer of the film and it marks her debut in the world of production as well.
Do Patti is scheduled to start streaming on Netflix soon.