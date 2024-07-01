AR Rahman's ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ to have a world premiere at IFFM 2024

Headhunting to Beatboxing, the much awaited documentary produced by Oscar–winner AR Rahman and directed by Rohit Gupta is all set to have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which is scheduled between August 15-25.
After the grand announcement of the documentary which took place at the 77th Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, the world premiere is to follow during the landmark 15th edition of the IFFM which celebrates Indian films outside India and is being organised by the Victorian Government.
The film highlights the journey of music tracing its evolution across cultures, tribes, generations and more. From the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the musical renaissance in Nagaland, the documentary takes the audience on a voyage of musical anthropology.
Rahman who has produced the film comments, “The film is very special to us, as it throws light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights the rich cultural and musical history it contains. Rohit and I are looking forward to the premiere and showcasing it to the audiences in Melbourne.”
Director Rohit Gupta further adds, “I feel the narrative holds global relevance , along with the incredible healing power of music. The film has been painstakingly made over 5 years and I am excited to see the audience's reactions to it and for them to explore the rich cultural and musical tapestry of Nagaland, especially to hear a completely new sound coming from India.”
Apart from being screened, the film is also competing for the Best Documentary Film Award.