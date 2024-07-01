AR Rahman's ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ to have a world premiere at IFFM 2024

Headhunting to Beatboxing, the much awaited documentary produced by Oscar–winner AR Rahman and directed by Rohit Gupta is all set to have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which is scheduled between August 15-25.

After the grand announcement of the documentary which took place at the 77th Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, the world premiere is to follow during the landmark 15th edition of the IFFM which celebrates Indian films outside India and is being organised by the Victorian Government.