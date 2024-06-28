Mrunal Thakur opens up about her cameo in star-studded ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Kalki 2898 AD has been taking the social media by storm. Right from the character look reveals, to the ensemble cast and the storyline, everything has been keeping the audience at the edge of their seats. And now, Mrunal Thakur who has a cameo in the film opens up about it.
The talented actress who has been seen in movies like Sita Ramam expressed her happiness, saying, "When I was approached for Kalki, I didn’t even take a minute to say Yes." The movie boasts of a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Hassan, Disha Pathani, Saswata Chatterjee and several others from the entertainment industry making it a truly pan- Indian film in its star-cast.
Mrunal mentioned, “I have immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka. Our successful collaboration in Sita Ramam made this an easy decision. And I knew I had to be a part of this mammoth project and absolute visionary filmmaking”.
While most of the artistes were eventually revealed, the makers were tight lipped about Mrunal’s cameo in the film. It has been kept as a surprise element to build anticipation among her fans. She essays a crucial role to add excitement to the movie and win the hearts of her fans again.
Upon its release, Kalki’s cinematic universe and mythological ties has made it one of the biggest movies of the year. Audiences are flocking to the theatres to watch their favourite icons on screen and immerse in the fantastical world of the movie.