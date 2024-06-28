Mrunal Thakur opens up about her cameo in star-studded ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Kalki 2898 AD has been taking the social media by storm. Right from the character look reveals, to the ensemble cast and the storyline, everything has been keeping the audience at the edge of their seats. And now, Mrunal Thakur who has a cameo in the film opens up about it.

The talented actress who has been seen in movies like Sita Ramam expressed her happiness, saying, "When I was approached for Kalki, I didn’t even take a minute to say Yes." The movie boasts of a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Hassan, Disha Pathani, Saswata Chatterjee and several others from the entertainment industry making it a truly pan- Indian film in its star-cast.