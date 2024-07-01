Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crosses the INR 500 crore mark at global box office in 4 days

The sci-fi extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD continues its dominant run at the box office, leaving competitors in the dust. Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, the film has amassed a staggering INR 500 crore in worldwide gross collections within its opening weekend, solidifying its status as an ‘Epic BlockbusterKalki,’ as declared by its production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, in a celebratory social media post.
Kalki 2898 AD isn't just conquering the Indian market; it's setting North America ablaze as well. The film has become the highest-grossing Indian film in its opening weekend there, raking in a phenomenal USD 10.5 million (approximately INR 87 crore) according to reports.
The film’s success story continues in India, where it enjoyed a monumental first Sunday (June 30) at the box office. Early trade estimates suggest a domestic collection of INR 85 crore nett on that day alone. The Telugu version of the film proved particularly popular, earning INR 36.8 crore, while the Hindi version followed closely behind with INR 39 crore.
With a four-day domestic total of INR302.4 crore nett, Kalki 2898 AD shows no signs of slowing down. The Telugu version maintained a strong occupancy rate of 84.24 per cent on June 30, further demonstrating its regional appeal.
The spectacle, written and directed by Nag, blends science fiction with the rich tapestry of Indian mythology. Prabhas leads a star-studded cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Shobhana, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam round out the impressive supporting cast.
Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies on a grand scale of INR 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is not just a film; it’s an experience. Trade experts predict the film will surpass the INR 800 crore mark in its lifetime run, solidifying its position as a landmark cinematic achievement.