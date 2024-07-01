Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crosses the INR 500 crore mark at global box office in 4 days

The sci-fi extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD continues its dominant run at the box office, leaving competitors in the dust. Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, the film has amassed a staggering INR 500 crore in worldwide gross collections within its opening weekend, solidifying its status as an ‘Epic BlockbusterKalki,’ as declared by its production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, in a celebratory social media post.