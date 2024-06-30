Allu Arjun lauds Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, calls Nag Ashwin ‘a path-breaking filmmaker’

The technical aspects of the film weren’t overlooked either. The Pushpa actor commended the artists and crew, particularly those in cinematography, art design, costume design, editing, and makeup. He further acknowledged the production company's bold vision. “All praises to Vyjayanthi Movies & Ashwini Dutt garu, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt for taking the risk and raising the bar of Indian cinema.”