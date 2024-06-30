Allu Arjun lauds Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, calls Nag Ashwin ‘a path-breaking filmmaker’

The sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD continues its meteoric rise, garnering effusive praise from not just audiences but also fellow actors and filmmakers. Superstar Allu Arjun has become the latest high-profile name to heap accolades on the film. In a lengthy review shared online, Allu lauded every aspect of the production.
“Kudos to the #Kalki2898AD team for an outstanding visual spectacle!” he wrote. “Respect for my dear friend Prabhas garu for empowering this epic, entertaining superheroic presence.”
Allu’s admiration extended to the film’s legendary cast. He added, “Amitabh Bachchan Ji, you are truly inspirational… no words. Adulation to our Kamal Haasan sir; looking forward to more in the next.” He also praised Deepika Padukone’s effortless beauty and Disha Patani's captivating screen presence.
The technical aspects of the film weren’t overlooked either. The Pushpa actor commended the artists and crew, particularly those in cinematography, art design, costume design, editing, and makeup. He further acknowledged the production company's bold vision. “All praises to Vyjayanthi Movies & Ashwini Dutt garu, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt for taking the risk and raising the bar of Indian cinema.”
Finally, Allu reserved his highest praise for director Nag Ashwin, “The captain Nag Ashwin garu has left every single movie lover in awe. Commendation to a path-breaking filmmaker of our generation. At last, a film with our cultural sensibilities from India that matches the standard of global visual spectacles.”
The film’s critical and commercial success is undeniable. Kalki 2898 AD raked in a whopping INR 95.3 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office, followed by INR 54 crore on Friday and INR 67.1 crore on Saturday, according to reports.