Allu Arjun lauds Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, calls Nag Ashwin ‘a path-breaking filmmaker’

Allu’s admiration extended to the film’s legendary cast
In frame: Allu Arjun (L); Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD (R)
The sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD continues its meteoric rise, garnering effusive praise from not just audiences but also fellow actors and filmmakers. Superstar Allu Arjun has become the latest high-profile name to heap accolades on the film. In a lengthy review shared online, Allu lauded every aspect of the production.

Rajinikanth all praise for Kalki 2898AD, says 'Nag Ashwin has taken Indian cinema to a different level'

“Kudos to the #Kalki2898AD team for an outstanding visual spectacle!” he wrote. “Respect for my dear friend Prabhas garu for empowering this epic, entertaining superheroic presence.”

Allu’s admiration extended to the film’s legendary cast. He added, “Amitabh Bachchan Ji, you are truly inspirational… no words. Adulation to our Kamal Haasan sir; looking forward to more in the next.” He also praised Deepika Padukone’s effortless beauty and Disha Patani's captivating screen presence.

The technical aspects of the film weren’t overlooked either. The Pushpa actor commended the artists and crew, particularly those in cinematography, art design, costume design, editing, and makeup. He further acknowledged the production company's bold vision. “All praises to Vyjayanthi Movies & Ashwini Dutt garu, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt for taking the risk and raising the bar of Indian cinema.”

Finally, Allu reserved his highest praise for director Nag Ashwin, “The captain Nag Ashwin garu has left every single movie lover in awe. Commendation to a path-breaking filmmaker of our generation. At last, a film with our cultural sensibilities from India that matches the standard of global visual spectacles.”

Kamal Haasan opens up about his role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’; says, ‘It’s the next part that intrigued me’

The film’s critical and commercial success is undeniable. Kalki 2898 AD raked in a whopping INR 95.3 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office, followed by INR 54 crore on Friday and INR 67.1 crore on Saturday, according to reports.

