Behind Darr’s iconic ‘K-K-K Kiran’: Juhi Chawla shares how SRK took inspiration from Yash Chopra for the dialogue

Actor Juhi Chawla recently shed light on the origins of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue, “I love you K.K.K Kiran,” from their 1991 blockbuster Darr. Speaking at an event, Juhi revealed a surprising detail: Shah Rukh’s inspiration for the stammer came from none other than the film’s director, the late Yash Chopra.
“I hadn't noticed it myself,” she admitted, “but Shah Rukh was very observant. He noticed that Yash ji stammered a little bit, and that's where he got the idea.” She continued, “He told me, 'I'm going to use it in the film,' and thank goodness he did!”
Darr, directed by Yash under his banner Yash Raj Films, starred Shah Rukh in a groundbreaking role as Rahul, a relentless stalker obsessed with Kiran (Juhi). The film established SRK as a powerful anti-hero, a stark contrast to his usual romantic persona.
The Netflix Indiadocuseries The Romantics, released in 2023, offered another perspective on the iconic stammer. Shah Rukh himself shared the thought process behind it. “I had a classmate who stammered,” he explained. “We did some research, watched a BBC documentary that spoke about how people become hyperaware of certain sounds, like a jolt of electricity.”
“This awareness makes it impossible to say the word,” Shah Rukh continued. “I discussed this with Yashji and suggested incorporating it into the character. Adi [Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra's son and assistant director on Darr] then built on the idea, suggesting that the sound Rahul fixates on should be the name of the woman he loves the most. That's why the stammer only appears when he says Kiran.”
Juhi’s revelation and Shah Rukh’s insights offer a fascinating glimpse into the creative process behind a now-legendary scene. The iconic ‘K.K.K. Kiran’ dialogue wasn’t just a performance choice; it stemmed from keen observation, collaboration, and a desire to add depth to a complex character. This behind-the-scenes story adds another layer to the enduring legacy of Darr.