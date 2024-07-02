‘John Wick’ producers to remake Lakshya-starrer thriller ‘Kill’ in English

The team behind the heart-pounding John Wick franchise is gearing up for a new challenge: an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller Kill. Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the powerhouse duo behind Keanu Reeves’ iconic film John Wick, have announced plans to reimagine the Hindi-language film for a global audience.
Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, is set to hit Indian theatres on July 5. The movie which premiered at prestigious festivals like Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness and Tribeca Film Festival, follows Amrit, an Indian Army commando (played by Lakshya) racing against time and danger on a New Delhi-bound train to save his love, Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala).
The intense action sequences and captivating story of Kill caught the eye of Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young of 87Eleven Entertainment. “Nikhil delivers relentless action that deserves a wider audience,” Stahelski was quoted as saying, acknowledging the challenge of the remake. “We’re excited, but it’s big shoes to fill.”
This remake signifies the growing international recognition of Indian cinema. The original film’s producers expressed delight at the collaboration, highlighting the film’s international festival success and Indian release anticipation. “We envisioned a story with global appeal when we made Kill,” they stated, “The North American festival response confirmed the film's universality. Partnering with 87Eleven and Lionsgate is a significant milestone for Indian cinema.”
The original cast, led by Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya, has received praise for their performances, particularly during the film’s action sequences set on a tense train ride. Beyond the thrilling action, Kill explores themes of love, duty, and sacrifice, adding depth to the narrative. The remake aims to capture the essence of the original while introducing it to a wider English-speaking audience.