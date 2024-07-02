Sudheer Babu to star in a pan-India supernatural thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu is gearing up for a thrilling new adventure. He’s all set to lead an upcoming supernatural film that promises to be a visual and narrative spectacle. The pan-India project, directed by debutant Venkat Kalyan, aims to break new ground in Indian cinema.
“I've been travelling this path for a year now, delving into this script and genre, and I can't wait to share this journey with our audience. Prerna Arora, our dedicated team, and I are pouring our hearts into delivering a world-class cinematic experience,” said Sudheer, fresh off the success of his action-packed film Harom Hara.
The film is being presented by producer Prerna Arora, known for delivering hits like Rustom and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Additionally, a leading Bollywood actress is rumoured to be joining the cast soon.
Scheduled for a grand release around Shivratri in March 2025, the film promises an epic clash. But this isn’t just your typical good versus bad story. The film will also delve into the rich tapestry of Indian mythology, uncovering hidden treasures and mysteries. “We're excited to bring a story that truly resonates, and we hope it leaves a lasting impact on everyone who watches.,” Sudheer added.
Produced by Prerna, Shivin Narang, Nikhil Nanda, and Ujjwal Anand, the film promises a unique and captivating experience. Mark your calendars – the first look will be unveiled on August 15.