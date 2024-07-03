Shoot begins for Sai Dharam Tej's 'SDT18'

A few days back it was announced that Telugu actor Sai Durgha Tej aka Sai Dharam Tej will be headlining his next pan-Indian film, after Virupaksha, which grossed 100 crore at the box-office.

The project, tentatively titled as SDT18, directed by filmmaker Rohith KP, has begun its shoot and at present, an important action sequence is being shot in a giant set.

The SDT18 announcement poster, which was shared earlier by the makers, features a lone green tree in a desert surrounded by landmines. From this, one can infer that the story of the movie moves between borders. The caption on the poster reads, "The land that is longing for his arrival. He will ascend from the depths," indicating that the film is in the action-fantasy genre.