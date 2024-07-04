Saqib Saleem on working with director Aditya Sarpotdar for his next, ‘Kakuda’

Saqib Saleem’s journey to being a part of Kakuda began with an unexpected but exciting offer. When the opportunity to star in a horror-comedy arose, he was immediately intrigued.
The script, penned by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi, stood out with its unique blend of humour and horror. Saqib was drawn to the innovative narrative and the prospect of working with talented co-stars such as Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha. Kakuda was a perfect fit for his desire to explore diverse genres and characters.
Talking about it, he says, "The producers sent me the script and I think I read it in a day and the next day, I wanted to meet Aditya Sarpotdar, the director, because it was a damn funny film. The decision to do the film was literally that quick."
Aditya is among the most sought-after directors right now. His film Munjya is a rousing hit in a year that's rather arid. With Kakuda coming after the massive success of Munjya, there is undoubtedly an added pressure on Saqib and the entire team. Saqib acknowledges this but views it as a positive motivator rather than a burden.
He says, "Every film is different and the pressure to do well is on every film that is released. I am very happy with how Kakuda has shaped up. That calms me down. Horror comedies are a genre that I absolutely love. I loved Stree, Munjya and Bhediya. I have loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa too. The genre has entertained me every time and I am thrilled that I finally get to give people what I like watching."