Saqib Saleem on working with director Aditya Sarpotdar for his next, ‘Kakuda’

Saqib Saleem’s journey to being a part of Kakuda began with an unexpected but exciting offer. When the opportunity to star in a horror-comedy arose, he was immediately intrigued.

The script, penned by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi, stood out with its unique blend of humour and horror. Saqib was drawn to the innovative narrative and the prospect of working with talented co-stars such as Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha. Kakuda was a perfect fit for his desire to explore diverse genres and characters.

Talking about it, he says, "The producers sent me the script and I think I read it in a day and the next day, I wanted to meet Aditya Sarpotdar, the director, because it was a damn funny film. The decision to do the film was literally that quick."