Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza and the ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’ cast reunites for nostalgic singalong as the film completes 16 years
Fans of the beloved 2008 rom-com Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na were treated to a delightful surprise on Thursday. To celebrate the film's 16th anniversary, the cast virtually reunited to sing the iconic title track, a remake of the 1973 classic Lag Jaa Gale.
Aamir Khan Productions, the film’s production house, shared the heartwarming video on social media with the caption, “16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love (red heart emoji).”
The video features the main cast members, each singing from their own locations. Imran Khan, who played Jai, kicked things off while relaxing on a beach. Genelia D’Souza, his onscreen love interest Aditi, followed suit, sporting a casual yet chic look. Manjari Fadnis, known as Meghna in the film, joined in from her room, adding her voice to the nostalgic melody.
While fans are used to seeing Imran, Genelia, and Manjari regularly, the video holds a special treat for those missing the rest of the gang. Nirav Mehta, who played Jiggy, made a surprise appearance with a new look featuring long hair and a tropical backdrop. Alishka Varde, who brought Bombs to life, also sported a change in style, showcasing a grey outfit with matching accessories.
But the biggest surprise came from Karan Makhija, who played the lovable Rotlu. Fans were left speechless seeing him sporting a bald head and a maroon T-shirt. Sugandha Mishra, another member of the group, completed the virtual reunion with a smile and a familiar blue top.
Adding a touch of humour (and a nod to the film), the video concluded with Murli Sharma, the actor who played the CSF inspector, making a cameo. He jokingly warned them with a smile, “Agli baar ye gaana gaaya na toh goli maar doonga (I'll shoot you the next time you sing this song)” – a reference to his memorable dialogue from the film’s climax where Jai sings the same song to propose to Aditi.
This heartwarming reunion has reignited fan love for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, reminding everyone of the film's enduring charm and the power of friendship.