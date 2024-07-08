Kevin Feige reveals that Hugh Jackman was rejected for Wolverine’s role as he was ‘too tall’

Hugh Jackman is clawing his way back onto the big screen as Wolverine in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. This marks a return for the Australian actor, who initially faced rejection for the iconic role due to his height.
According to Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige, Jackman’s journey to becoming Wolverine was an unexpected one. Back in the early 2000s, Feige, then an assistant to producer Lauren Shuler Donner, witnessed the behind-the-scenes scramble to find the perfect Wolverine for the 20th Century Fox mutant franchise.
“Lauren was very excited about this Australian guy, who had been rejected initially,” Feige revealed in an interview. “In my memory, one of the main reasons was that he was too tall. Wolverine in the comics is called 'Lil' Fireplugs' sometimes. He’s a short guy. But they were desperate.”
However, fate intervened when Scottish actor Dougray Scott, originally cast for the role, opted out at the last minute. This twist of events opened the door for Jackman’s return, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Jackman famously announced his retirement from the character after 2017's critically acclaimed Logan. However, the 2020 merger between Fox and Disney presented a unique opportunity. Not only does Jackman reunite with Feige, but he also gets to collaborate with Ryan Reynolds, whose Deadpool character has persistently campaigned for Jackman’s Wolverine return.
With Deadpool & Wolverine set to hit theatres on July 26, fans can finally witness the on-screen chemistry between these two iconic characters. This long-awaited team-up promises to be an action-packed spectacle, marking a triumphant return for Jackman’s beloved Wolverine.