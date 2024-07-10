The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne announces 2024 nominations

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which is scheduled to take place between August 15-25 has just announced its nomination list. The list features some of the most-loved movies and OTT nominations including Kohrra, Poacher, Panchayat 3, Maharaja, Laapataa Ladies and more.

The film festival which will be hosting its 15th edition celebrates diversity and depth of content from across India and the sub-continent. It is organised by the Victorian government and celebrates the various facets of Indian cinema across genres, scale, languages and more.

The winners will be declared on August 16 at the IFFM Awards, which will take place at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne.

Below is the complete list of nominations!