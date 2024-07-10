The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne announces 2024 nominations

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which is scheduled to take place between August 15-25 has just announced its nomination list. The list features some of the most-loved movies and OTT nominations including Kohrra, Poacher, Panchayat 3, Maharaja, Laapataa Ladies and more.
The film festival which will be hosting its 15th edition celebrates diversity and depth of content from across India and the sub-continent. It is organised by the Victorian government and celebrates the various facets of Indian cinema across genres, scale, languages and more.
The winners will be declared on August 16 at the IFFM Awards, which will take place at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne.
Below is the complete list of nominations!
BEST FILM
· 12th Fail (Hindi)
· Amar Singh Chamkila (Hindi)
· Chandu Champion (Hindi)
· Dunki (Hindi)
· Jawan (Hindi)
· Maharaja (Tamil)
· Premalu (Malayalam)
· Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Hindi)
BEST FILM - CRITICS CHOICE
· Dear Jassi (Punjabi)
· Girls Will Be Girls (English/Hindi)
· Kaathal - The Core (Malayalam)
· Kabuliwala (Bengali)
· Laapataa Ladies (Hindi)
· Rapture (Garo)
· Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A (Kannada)
· Thadavu (The Sentence) (Malayalam)
BEST ACTOR
· Diljit Dosanjh - Amar Singh Chamkila
· Fahadh Faasil - Aavesham
· Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion
· Mammootty - Kaathal - The Core
· Mithun Chakraborty – Kabuliwala
· Ranveer Singh - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
· Shah Rukh Khan – Dunki & Jawan
· Sparsh Shrivastava – Laapataa Ladies
· Vicky Kaushal - Sam Bahadur
· Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail
BEST ACTRESS
· Alia Bhatt - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
· Alizeh Agnihotri – Farrey
· Beena R Chandran - Thadavu (The Sentence)
· Jyothika – Kaathal - The Core
· Nitanshi Goel – Laapataa Ladies
· Parvathy Thiruvothu – Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)
· Pratibha Ranta – Laapataa Ladies
· Preeti Panigrahi - Girls will be Girls
· Sanya Malhotra for Mrs
· Swathi Reddy - Month of Madhu
BEST DIRECTOR
· Imtiaz Ali – Amar Singh Chamkila
· Kabir Khan – Chandu Champion
· Karan Johar - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
· Nithilan Saminathan – Maharaja
· Rahul Sadasivan - Bramayugam
· Rajkumar Hirani - Dunki
· Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail
BEST DIRECTOR – CRITICS CHOICE
· Christo Tomy - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)
· Diwa Shah - Bahadur - The Brave
· Dominic Sangma – Rimdogittanga (Rapture)
· Hemanth Rao - Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A
· Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies
· Saurav Rai – Guras
· Shuchi Talati – Girls will be Girls
· Sumanth Bhat - Mithya
BEST OTT SHOW
· Dhootha (Telugu)
· Heeramandi (Hindi)
· Kohrra (Hindi)
· Made in Heaven 2 (Hindi)
· Panchayat Season 3 (Hindi)
· Poacher (Malayalam)
· The Railway Men (Hindi)
BEST ACTOR OTT
· Arjun Mathur - Made in Heaven 2
· Babil Khan - The Railway Men
· Gulshan Devaiah – Guns & Gulaabs
· Jitendra Kumar – Panchayat Season 3
· Naveen Chandra - Inspector Rishi
· R. Madhavan - The Railway Men
· Roshan Mathew – Poacher
· Suvinder Vicky - Kohrra
BEST ACTRESS OTT
· Harleen Sethi - Kohrra
· Karishma Tanna - Scoop
· Neena Gupta – Panchayat Season 3
· Nimisha Sajayan – Poacher
· Parvathy Thiruvothu – Dhootha
· Shriya Pilgaonkar – The Broken News 2
· Sobhita Dhulipala - Made in Heaven 2
BEST DOCUMENTARY
· Farming the Revolution
· Flickering Lights
· Headhunting to Beatboxing
· Indi(r)a’s Emergency
· Insides and Outsides
· Trolley Times
BEST FILM – SUBCONTINENT
· Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) - Bangladesh
· Paradise – Sri Lanka
· The Monk and the Gun - Bhutan
· The Red Suitcase - Nepal
· Wakhri (One of a Kind) - Pakistan