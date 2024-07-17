Kiran Bedi, a Close-Up

In 1972, Kiran Bedi joined the National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie as the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don’t by Kushaal Chawla chronicles her life, revealing untold incidents, personal and professional challenges, and her unwavering determination that shaped her extraordinary career in policing. The film is set to release in 2025.

Chawla, who holds a master’s degree in filmmaking from Los Angeles, has long been associated with Bedi’s NGOs, Navjyoti India Foundation and India Vision Foundation, as a volunteer. His film shows a side of Bedi few know of. For instance, it is commonly believed Bedi towed the then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s car in 1982.

However, this was done by Nirmal Singh, the sub-inspector who reported to Bedi. When his file reached Bedi, she backed Singh. Another instance is the transformation of Tihar Jail, Asia’s largest prison, under Bedi. While most people know about this, they are unaware of the details of the transformation.

Excerpts from a conversation with the filmmaker: