Director Rahool Mukherjee opens up about his untitled next with Prosenjit- Anirban

Director Rahool Mukherjee is set to bring back the much successful pairing of Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya yet again on silver-screen. The movie, which is still 'Untitled' celebrated its Mahurat two days ago. It features the hit duo in the lead along with Priyanka Sarkar, Aparajita Adhay and Rajatava Dutta in pivotal roles.

We catch up exclusive with director Rahool Mukherjee who gave us a sneak peek of the project.

Excerpts from the chat.