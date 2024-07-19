Director Rahool Mukherjee opens up about his untitled next with Prosenjit- Anirban
Director Rahool Mukherjee is set to bring back the much successful pairing of Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya yet again on silver-screen. The movie, which is still 'Untitled' celebrated its Mahurat two days ago. It features the hit duo in the lead along with Priyanka Sarkar, Aparajita Adhay and Rajatava Dutta in pivotal roles.
We catch up exclusive with director Rahool Mukherjee who gave us a sneak peek of the project.
Excerpts from the chat.
What is the genesis of this film?
This is my third project. I'm grateful to SVF for trusting me with the responsibility of being the maker of the film. We aim to offer something unique to the audience with this celebrated duo. It's a privilege to work with Bumba Da and Anirban together, and learn through their perspectives. Additionally, the film features Rajatava Dutta, Priyanka Sarkar, Aparajita Adhya, Surajit Da, Parijat and others.
What is the storyline?
The storyline is a gripping crime thriller featuring a faceoff between a cop and a professor. The story intricately weaves themes of human complexity, personal loss, and the quest for redemption.
Prosenjit and Anirban have been a very successful pair. How will they be portrayed differently here?
In last year's "Dawshom Awbotaar", Bumba Da and Anirban teamed up as cops. This time it's extremely different since it's a faceoff. Here, the climactic battle of wits will culminate in a stunning finale where deceit and vengeance clash. This shift is thrilling for the audience, who have enjoyed them as a duo, and it will intrigue viewers to see how their characters are portrayed and how the suspense unfolds.
What other projects are you working on?
Currently, I am focusing on this major project, which is significant for my career.